Brokerages Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post sales of $79.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.22 million to $79.50 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $84.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $330.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.48 million to $331.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $328.50 million to $334.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,530,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 673,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 667,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.