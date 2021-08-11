Brokerages Anticipate Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion.

LI has been the subject of several analyst reports. lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

LI stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.72. 8,860,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,092,125. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion and a PE ratio of -192.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.76. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

