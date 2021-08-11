Brokerages Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 1,349.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 316,488 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Masco by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Masco by 1,370.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 306,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Masco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 60,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.