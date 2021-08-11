Brokerages Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post $0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.58. Murphy Oil posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUR. Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MUR stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.24. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

In related news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,476.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,987 shares of company stock worth $411,174. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after buying an additional 769,791 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,866,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 334.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 522,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,013,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

