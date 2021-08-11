Brokerages Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. MYR Group posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $405,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,783 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $100.28. 997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $100.68. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.08.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

