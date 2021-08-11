Brokerages Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.61 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report $21.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.38 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $12.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $79.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.37 billion to $83.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $65.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.90 billion to $79.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $269.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

