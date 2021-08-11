Brokerages Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $308.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post $308.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.80 million and the lowest is $302.50 million. UDR posted sales of $310.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950 over the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,121,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 120,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.22, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.70. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

