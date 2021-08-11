Brokerages Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report $152.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.09 million and the highest is $153.60 million. Viad reported sales of $63.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 141.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year sales of $331.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.32 million to $331.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.44 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VVI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in Viad during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 5,571.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after buying an additional 619,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 24,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 58.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVI stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

