Brokerages Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.61 Million

Brokerages forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report $261.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $279.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.51 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $187.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $279.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of CRMT opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $82.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.05.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

