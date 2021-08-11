Brokerages Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.38 Million

Analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post $39.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.69 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $41.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $157.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.15 million to $159.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $165.06 million, with estimates ranging from $162.19 million to $169.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $572.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.