Brokerages Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report $63.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $64.60 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $48.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $218.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.72 million to $219.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $241.68 million, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $245.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FC. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FC stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.51. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $512.06 million, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.75.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

