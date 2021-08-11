Brokerages Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). HealthStream posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 467.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 553,493 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 2,088.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after buying an additional 495,643 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 239,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,528,000 after acquiring an additional 172,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter valued at about $4,492,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

