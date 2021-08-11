Brokerages Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.46. 10,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,477. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.95. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

