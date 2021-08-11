Brokerages Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will post $50.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.97 million. Insmed posted sales of $43.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $194.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.91 million to $205.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $323.23 million, with estimates ranging from $282.56 million to $373.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,515,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 324,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Insmed by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

INSM opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01. Insmed has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.23.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

