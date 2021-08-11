Brokerages Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in International Money Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 177,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,389. The company has a market cap of $666.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.