Brokerages Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Money Express.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.
Shares of International Money Express stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 177,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,389. The company has a market cap of $666.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.