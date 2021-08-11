Brokerages Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $682.50 Million

Equities analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report sales of $682.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $656.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $709.00 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $563.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

