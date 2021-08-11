Brokerages Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.45 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $754.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRO. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.60 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

