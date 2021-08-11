Brokerages Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,339 shares of company stock valued at $18,594. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,585. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

