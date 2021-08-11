Brokerages Expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). PDS Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PDS Biotechnology.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

PDS Biotechnology stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,089. The company has a market capitalization of $293.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.58. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85.

In related news, Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van acquired 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.