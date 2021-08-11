Brokerages Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%.

PAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

PAA traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. 28,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,218. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 621,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 102.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 55,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

