Brokerages Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to post $49.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.02 million and the lowest is $48.00 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $45.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $192.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.20 million to $196.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $208.28 million, with estimates ranging from $195.90 million to $217.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFBC opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $908.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.49. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.