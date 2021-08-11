Brokerages Expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Q2 posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,716 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Q2 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.94. Q2 has a twelve month low of $83.68 and a twelve month high of $148.56.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

