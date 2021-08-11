Brokerages Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. Saratoga Investment reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

SAR stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $2,569,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $359,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

