Brokerages Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.98. The company had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $84.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,632. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,020,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,532,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,023,000 after buying an additional 394,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,177,000 after buying an additional 310,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 40.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 447,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,284,000 after buying an additional 128,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

