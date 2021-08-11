Brokerages Expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $76.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04.

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 41,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $42,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 253.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 153,837 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.