Brokerages Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to announce sales of $10.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $9.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $45.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $78.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $276.91 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

