Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Earnings of $4.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post earnings per share of $4.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 705.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $14.69 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.41. 90,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,976. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $68.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 713.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

