Brokerages Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce sales of $385.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $310.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSEM opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 104.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,067,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 546,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 20.2% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 638,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 107,322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 20.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

