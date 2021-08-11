Brokerages Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $97,845.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,439 shares of company stock valued at $654,811 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

TTMI stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.11 and a beta of 1.58.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

