Brokerages Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Twitter posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,047 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Twitter by 142.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 22.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Twitter by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in Twitter by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

