Brokerages Expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.18 Million

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will report sales of $22.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Two Harbors Investment posted sales of $60.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year sales of $97.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.23 million to $107.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $52.09 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after buying an additional 994,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 348,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $19,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after buying an additional 1,438,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $16,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Earnings History and Estimates for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

