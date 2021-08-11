Brokerages Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.51 Million

Analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to report sales of $296.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $305.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.90 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $294.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WBS opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

