Brokers Issue Forecasts for Amryt Pharma plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amryt Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will earn ($1.44) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.55). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.81 million and a P/E ratio of -19.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMYT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,292,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after buying an additional 300,905 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after buying an additional 185,994 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

