Brokers Issue Forecasts for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $15,484,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,810,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 167,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 627,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.