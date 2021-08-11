Brokers Issue Forecasts for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,762,000 after acquiring an additional 218,999 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,401,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,157,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after buying an additional 38,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after buying an additional 46,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after buying an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

