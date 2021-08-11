Brokers Issue Forecasts for Translate Bio, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Translate Bio in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Translate Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

TBIO opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.09 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 87.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Translate Bio by 47.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

