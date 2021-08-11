Brokers Offer Predictions for StoneX Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.18. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 6,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $474,423.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,633,665.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,461. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,537,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in StoneX Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.