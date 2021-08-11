Brokers Set Expectations for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matinas BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $149.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.61. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

