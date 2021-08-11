Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

BKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.