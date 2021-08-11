Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIP. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $56.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $51,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.