Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.96

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$67.96 and traded as high as C$69.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$68.80, with a volume of 195,638 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIP.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$74.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market cap of C$20.33 billion and a PE ratio of 103.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

