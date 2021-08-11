Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.43 Million

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post sales of $73.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.70 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $70.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $298.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $300.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $300.56 million, with estimates ranging from $295.33 million to $305.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

BRKL opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.