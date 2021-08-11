Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post sales of $73.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.70 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $70.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $298.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $300.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $300.56 million, with estimates ranging from $295.33 million to $305.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

BRKL opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

