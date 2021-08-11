BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $38.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BRP Group traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 4416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get BRP Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 110.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.