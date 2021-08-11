BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded to Buy by Northcoast Research

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 3.01. BRP has a twelve month low of $41.86 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.38.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

