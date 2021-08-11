BSQUARE (BSQR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.73.

In other BSQUARE news, Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 298,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

