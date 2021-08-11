BSQUARE (BSQR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.73.
BSQUARE Company Profile
BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.
