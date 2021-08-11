BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ERE.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.20 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.98 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.19.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:ERE.UN traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,166. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$4.04 and a twelve month high of C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$420.11 million and a P/E ratio of -6.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.38.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.