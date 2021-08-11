Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$17.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The company has a market cap of C$452.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.31. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.39 and a 12-month high of C$15.03.

In other news, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$25,205.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 955,750 shares in the company, valued at C$16,060,040.70. Also, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding bought 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.52 per share, with a total value of C$74,971.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,004,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,599,328.60. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.