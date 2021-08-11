Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.06

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.06 and last traded at C$15.00, with a volume of 21390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of C$462.56 million and a PE ratio of 11.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

In related news, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$25,205.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 955,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,060,040.70. Also, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding bought 20,478 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$344,104.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 976,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,404,144.82. Insiders have acquired a total of 89,435 shares of company stock worth $1,520,637 over the last ninety days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

