Bureau Veritas (BVRDF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS: BVRDF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/3/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/2/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/29/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/28/2021 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “buy” rating.

6/22/2021 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

6/21/2021 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Shares of BVRDF opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. Bureau Veritas SA has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.63.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

