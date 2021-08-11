BWS Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on REGI. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after buying an additional 487,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,728,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after buying an additional 377,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

